Enemy Trying To Replenish Losses Of Manpower And Equipment In Slovyansk Direction - General Staff

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is trying to replenish the losses of manpower and equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Slovyansk direction, shelling was recorded near Virnopilla, Bohorodychne, Shnurky, Kurulka, Krasnopilla, Dolyna and Zalyman.

Near Zalyman, the enemy also carried out an airstrike.

“The enemy is trying to make up for the loss of personnel and equipment,” the General Staff said.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired with the use of barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Lebyazhe, Sosnivka, Ukrayinka, Dementiyivka, Pytomnyk, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky, Shevelivka, Protopopivka, Verkhnii Saltiv, Tsyrkuny, Stara Hnylytsia, Husarivka, Korobochkyne.

It carried out airstrikes near Rtyshchivka and Verkhnii Saltiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers carried out an offensive in the direction of Horlivka - Zaitseve and had partial success.

The enemy also continues to hit military and civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine.