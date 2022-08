Russians Carrying Out Additional Measures To Strengthen Protection Of Border With Ukraine In Bryansk Region

The Russians are conducting additional measures to strengthen the protection of a section of the border with Ukraine in the Bryansk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Volyn, Polissia and Sivershchyna directions, the situation remains without significant changes.

Demonstration actions are ongoing in order to restrain units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“The implementation of additional measures to strengthen the protection of the section of the Ukrainian-russian border in the Bryansk region is noted,” the General Staff notes.

The enemy continues to launch air and missile attacks on military and civilian facilities in Ukraine.

The enemy aviation group supports the actions of ground groups with a focus on the Donetsk direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 13,000 current and former military from Belarus agreed to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine.