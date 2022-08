Over 5,400 war-damaged objects will be demolished in Kyiv region

In Kyiv region, more than 5,400 objects damaged by the occupiers cannot be restored, so, they are being dismantled.

This was announced by Head of Kyiv regional Military Administration Oleksii Kuleba.

It also refers to residential buildings recognized by experts as unfit for habitation.

He noted that the restoration of the region's infrastructure is underway, in particular, hundreds of tons of construction debris are being removed, at this stage the crews are moving along the route Kukhari - Pidhaine - Teterivske - Kalynove - Zaruddia - Sloboda-Povarska.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers want to demolish most of the buildings in Mariupol, people are being evicted even from the surviving apartments.