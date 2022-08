United States will deliver NASAMS to Ukraine within few months

The United States will supply Ukraine with NASAMS short- and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems within a few months.

That follows from a statement by Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, quoted by the Pentagon press service.

Thus, Colin Kahl said that supplies of NASAMS complexes are being prepared and will arrive in Ukraine in the next few months.

However, Kahl did not specify the exact date of delivery.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, discussed the speed of providing military aid and priorities.

Earlier, Stoltenberg stated that the war in Ukraine could last for years, but despite this, the partners should continue to support Kyiv so that the Kremlin does not go unpunished.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, the U.S. is preparing a new arms package for Ukraine worth a billion dollars.