20 Proceedings Registered, 5 People Detained. Kim Told About Results Of Curfew In Mykolaiv

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, VitalII Kim, spoke about the results of the introduction of curfew in Mykolaiv.

He published the corresponding video in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I apologize for the inconvenience over the weekend, but it was worth it," Kim said.

According to the governor, over the weekend, about 20 proceedings were registered, and 5 wanted persons were detained.

In addition, equipment, that registered fake accounts, was found.

Kim emphasized that nobody was shot at and nothing was mined in Mykolaiv.

"As you can see, no one shot anyone. Russian-speakers were not shot. Nothing was mined. No one attacked Bashtanka or Mykolaiv," summed up the head of the Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a curfew was introduced in Mykolaiv from 11:00 p.m. on August 5 to 5:00 a.m. on August 8.

Before this, on the morning of August 5, loud explosions were heard in one of Mykolaiv's districts during an air raid. The city was also shelled at night.

On July 31, Mykolaiv was subjected to the heaviest shelling ever.