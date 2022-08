Occupiers have stolen a total of 650,000 tons of grain worth UAH 8 billion and taken it out of the port of Berdiansk.

That follows from a statement by the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Under the procedural leadership of the PGO, the criminal activity of a number of persons involved in the illegal export of Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine was documented.

Pseudo-head of the interim military-civilian administration of Zaporizhzhia region, self-proclaimed mayor of Berdiansk (Zaporizhzhia region), and pseudo-director of the Berdiansk commercial sea port were informed of suspicion of collaboration activities, aiding the aggressor state, as well as violation of the laws and customs of war.

According to the investigation, representatives of the occupation administration of the aggressor state, together with servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, seized property complexes of grain terminals in the territory of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolayiv, and other regions of Ukraine.

There were more than 650,000 tons of agricultural products and vehicles with a total value of more than UAH 8 billion.

Subsequently, the suspects took the stolen Ukrainian grain from the port of Berdiansk to the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, from where it was transported by sea vessels for sale to the Turkish, Syrian, and Lebanese Republics.

Law enforcement officers identified the vehicles that were transporting the Ukrainian harvest, their drivers, and traffic routes.

At the request of the prosecutor, the court imposed arrests on 10 Russian sea vessels and the agricultural products loaded on them.

As Ukrainian News reported, the State Bureau of Investigation detained the head of the Reni customs post of the Odesa Customs on suspicion of extorting bribes from grain exporters during the blockade of Ukrainian ports.