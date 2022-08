Zelenskyy Approves Kostin And Maliuk In NSDC Instead Of Venediktova And Bakanov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the newly appointed Prosecutor General of Ukraine (PGO) Andrii Kostin and acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Vasyl Maliuk in the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

This is stated in decree of the head of state No. 555 of August 4, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In accordance with Part 4 of Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I decide to include in the personal composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine the following persons:

Kostin Andrii Yevhenovych - Prosecutor General, Maliuk Vasyl Vasyliovych - First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine," it says.

By the same decree, the President removed from the NSDC the former Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and the ex-head of the SSU Ivan Bakanov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 19, Zelenskyy dismissed Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General.

On the same day, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Bakanov from the post of the head of the SSU.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy suspended Bakanov from performing the duties due to improper performance of official duties, which led to loss of life or other grave consequences.

On July 18, the President appointed Maliuk instead of Bakanov, and on July 28, Kostin instead of Venediktova.