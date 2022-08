The Agriculture and Food Ministry has retained its forecast to harvest grain and oil crops at the level of 65-67 million tons in 2022.

This is stated in the government's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Despite all the troubles, the harvesting campaign continues. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, during the harvest period, grain harvesting was carried out in an area of ​​3.5 million hectares, and in fact, 12 million tons of grain of the new crop has been harvested," noted Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, on August 3, the first ship with Ukrainian grain already passed inspection in Istanbul, this will provide additional opportunities for grain export and more confidence for farmers.

"In general, in June, we exported 3.2 million tons out of the 5 tons that were required. Exports are gradually increasing by rail, road, and through the Danube ports. Seaports will significantly expand these capacities and farmers will get new opportunities to sell their products. The state is doing everything necessary for this," he emphasized.

Also, according to the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi, this year's harvest is expected to be larger than initially forecast — 65-67 million tons instead of 60 million tons, as previously predicted.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food Forecasts a decrease in the harvest of grain and oil crops by 38.7%, or by 41 million tons, to 65 million tons in 2022 compared to 2021.

Farmers harvested 106 million tons of grain, leguminous, and oil crops in 2021, which is the highest figure in the entire history of independent Ukraine.

More than 84 million tons of cereals and legumes were harvested, 22.6 million tons of oil crops.