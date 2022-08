On the night of Wednesday, August 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed two more enemy ammunition depots in Kherson region. This was announced by a member of the Kherson Regional Council Serhii Khlan.

"Kherson region... Overnight minus two storehouses of the orcs. In the area of Beryslav and Chornobaivka. Once again, the Armed Forces of Ukraine worked on the rear reserves of the enemy," Khlan wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a military storehouse of the Russian invaders in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

On July 26, the Ukrainian military in the Kharkiv direction destroyed a field ammunition depot and the personnel of the Russian invaders.

On July 21, the Armed Forces destroyed six warehouses and a command post of the invaders with missile strikes.

Meanwhile, on July 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 ammunition depots and 4 bases of Russian occupiers.

Also, the railway connection between the temporarily occupied Crimea and Kherson region was disrupted as a result of the Ukrainian strike on the Russian train carrying ammunition. At the same time, the British Defence Ministry believes that even after the repair, the railway will become a vulnerable place for logistics for Russians from Crimea to Kherson.