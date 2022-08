Invaders Shelled Kryvorizkyi District Of Dnipropetrovsk Region At Night. Kindergarten And Church Were Hit

At night, the Russian invaders attacked the Kryvorizkyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy fired artillery at two communities - Zelenodolska and Apostolivska. This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko in his Telegram channel.

According to Reznichenko, there were no victims or destruction in the Apostolivska community.

In the Zelenodolska community, the occupiers targeted the village of Velyka Kostromka. A kindergarten and a church were affected there. Power line was damaged. A village is without electricity. Emergency teams are working. People were not injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 28, the Russian invaders shelled two communities in the Kryvorizkyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region with Uragan and barrel artillery.

On the night of July 27, the Russian invaders again shelled Dnipropetrovsk region. They set fire to two districts - Nikopolskyi and Kryvorizkyi.

On July 26, in the Zelenodolska community of Dnipropetrovsk region, an agrarian was blown up by an enemy anti-transport mine while harvesting wheat, the carrier of which is the Uragan.