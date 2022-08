AFU hit echelon with Russian equipment and military personnel in Ukraine’s south

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit a train echelon carrying military equipment, ammunition and manpower in the area of ​​the Brylivka railway station in Kherson region.

The South Operational Command has said this in a statement.

It is known that in one day, the AFU destroyed 52 Russians, four tanks, two Nona-S self-propelled artillery and mortar installations, a self-propelled artillery gun, eight armored vehicles and vehicles, and four ammunition warehouses in the Beryslav and Bashtanka districts.

Ukrainian aviation carried out two strikes on enemy strongholds in Oleksandrivka and Blahodatne districts. Rocket-artillery units hit enemy electronic warfare stations in the Biliaevka area.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the AFU destroyed 160 invaders in one day. Since the beginning of Russian aggression, 40,830 Russian soldiers have been killed.