Azov Announces Hunt For Those Involved In Shelling Of Colony With Ukrainian POWs In Olenivka - Biletskyi

The founder of the Azov Regiment, Andrii Biletskyi, said that all Azov units began hunting for those involved in the shelling of the penal colony in the settlements of Olenivka, Donetsk region, where the captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are located.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, this night the Russian occupiers killed part of the prisoners of the Azov, who were captured after the end of the battles for Mariupol.

He emphasized that earlier the occupiers transferred the Azov fighters to a separate building.

The Russian command made the mass murder of prisoners look as the actions of the Ukrainian army.

Biletskyi said that Azov units are currently collecting information about victims and specific perpetrators of this war crime.

"It is already obvious that this was a planned act of the country for which the concept of officer honor is unknown, and even more so - compliance with the Geneva Conventions, rules, laws and customs of war," Biletskyi wrote.

According to him, the Russians could not defeat Azov in a fair battle, so they are trying to destroy the regiment's soldiers by treachery.

"I, on behalf of the Azov units, announce a hunt for everyone involved in the massacre. Wherever you hide, you will be found and exterminated," Biletskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops targeted the penal colony in Olenivka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held.

According to the statements of the militants of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic," more than 50 people were killed , another 75 were wounded.