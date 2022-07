Russian troops unable to surround AFU positions near Berestove and Nahirne in Donetsk region – General Staff

Russian troops were unable to surround the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Berestove and Nahirne in the Donetsk direction.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, with the assault, the enemy partially improved the tactical position in the direction of the settlements of Soledar and Vershyna.

Attempts of the enemy to carry out assaults in the direction of the settlements of Yakovlivka, Bakhmut and Semyhiriya failed.

Here the enemy units retreated with losses.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the AFU repelled the assault of the occupiers near Vershyna and Semyhiriya in Donetsk region.

The Russian occupiers tried to advance on Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, and Velyka Novosilka, but as a result of the fighting they were forced to retreat. Also, the enemy tried to carry out reconnaissance by combat in the directions of Vodiane and Pisky.

The enemy is trying to conduct offensive actions in the areas of Novoluhanske and Soledar.