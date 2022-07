The Ukrainian military repelled another attempt of assaults by Russian aggressors in Donetsk region in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions. The enemy was repulsed.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning briefing on Tuesday, July 26.

Thus, in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the armed forces of Belarus conducted training on the communication of control points. From the territory of this country, UAV aerial reconnaissance of the operational-tactical level was observed in the directions of the cities of Lutsk and Kovel of Volyn region.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Khrinivka, Chernihiv region, and Tovstodubove, Sumy region, with barrel and jet artillery.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations with the aim of holding the occupied lines and preventing the advance of our troops.

In the Kharkiv direction, it carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Borshchova, Pytomnyk, Sosnivka, Ruski Tyshky, Petrivka, Dementiivka, Rubizhne, Duvanka, Mospanove, Ruska Lozova, Chuhuiv, Kluhyne-Bashkyrivka, Svitlychne, Pryshyb and Slatyne. It carried out airstrikes near Zalyman and Mospanove.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Nortsivka, Bohorodychne, Dolyna, Chepil, Hrushuvakha, and Velyka Komyshuvakha.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on trying to improve the tactical position and creating conditions for an offensive on the cities of Siversk and Soledar. Enemy units replenish stocks of ammunition and fuel and lubricants.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling from barrel and jet artillery was recorded near Kryva Luka, Zakitne, Dronivka, Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Zvanivka, Spirne and Pereyizne. The enemy launched airstrikes near Spirne and Serebrianka. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Spirne and the Sviati Hory [Holy Mountains] National Nature Park and pushed the enemy back.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is shelling the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pokrovske, Kostiantynivka, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Vershyna, Semyhirya, Kodema, Travneve, Mayorsk and New York. It carried out airstrikes near Soledar, Vesela Dolyna, and the territory of the Vuhlehirsk TPP.

Assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Berestove and Semyhirya ended with losses and retreat for the enemy. But enemy units are trying to advance in the direction of Pokrovske, hostilities continue.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivske, and Zaporizhzhia directions the enemy did not conduct active operations. Shelling was recorded, in particular, near Avdiivka, Zelene Pole, Orikhov, Shcherbaky and Kamianske.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy continues to defend itself, concentrates its efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. It fired artillery and tanks along the contact line. It also carried out airstrikes near Velyke Artakove, Kaluha, and Olhyne. It conducted aerial reconnaissance by the UAV.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 25, the Ukrainian military repelled the offensive actions of the occupiers in three directions.

Also, as of July 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots using HIMARS rocket systems.

At the same time, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops on July 24 increased by 180 to 39,700 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 1 aircraft, 8 tanks and 4 cruise missiles over the past day.