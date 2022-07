The enemy delivers ammunition to the territory of Ukraine under the guise of humanitarian cargo.

This is stated in a statement posted on the official page of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook.

According to the information from the Government of Ukraine, after a series of strikes by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the ammunition warehouses of the ruscists, located in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation labels military cargo as "humanitarian aid." In particular, more than 20 "civilian" KamAZ trucks drove to Kherson region. All of them are painted white with Russian flags and symbols of the political party "United Russia" painted on the cabin doors. The actual delivered cargo is barrel artillery ammunition and MLRS. New ammunition warehouses are being set up in civilian buildings - cultural and educational institutions.

At the same time, the occupiers introduce additional restrictions for units stationed in Kherson. Cars and trucks, which had been there for several months, were removed from the training ground of the Kherson faculty of the Odessa State University of Internal Affairs (police school). Personnel are located on the 1st floor and in the basement. It moves through the territory in the evening and at night.

Due to the expectation of shelling from the Armed Forces, the perimeter is heavily guarded, sniper positions have been set up to constantly monitor private and high-rise buildings. If local residents are found in the windows, a group of soldiers is urgently sent to the apartment to check the residents for cooperation with the Ukrainian special services (search of the house, seizure of phones, interviews).

In general, in connection with the massive fire strikes by the AFU, servicemen of the 1st and 2nd army corps of the Russian Armed Forces are prohibited from moving military equipment during daylight hours during the transportation of personnel and military cargo.