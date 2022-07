Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on the Odesa seaport a day after the signing of an agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain in Turkey, and there are casualties.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk and member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction Oleksii Honcharenko, on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy attacked the Odesa commercial seaport with Kalibr-type cruise missiles. 2 missiles were shot down by air defense forces. 2 hit the infrastructure facilities of the port," wrote Bratchuk, referring to the message of the South Operational Command.

In turn, Honcharenko reported that there were victims of the rocket attack.

"Russia hit Odesa port, massive missile attack, two missiles flew by. There are casualties," he wrote.

The deputy also noted that a fire broke out in the port after the shelling.

Honcharenko emphasized that the Russians have once again shown what the agreements with them are worth.

"Here's the grain corridor. These bastards sign contracts with one hand and direct missiles with the other," he said.

The deputy believes that only by arming Ukraine, it is possible to really secure Ukrainian agricultural exports.

"So we need planes and we need to sink the entire Black Sea fleet of the Russian Federation. This will be the best arrangement for the export of grain," he concluded.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that an initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products from Ukrainian ports was signed in Istanbul on July 22 at the suggestion of the United Nations and Turkey.

It is about unblocking three ports: Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi.

It is from them that it is planned to start exporting food by sea in the coming weeks.