SACPO Chair Selection Committee Not Sending Yet Submission On Klymenko Appointment As SACPO Head To Symonenko

The Committee for the Selection of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) will not yet send to the Acting Prosecutor General Oleksii Symonenko a submission on the appointment of the winner of the competition Oleksandr Klymenko to the post of the head of the SACPO, since there is no conclusion of the Prosecutor General’s Office regarding the compliance of the applicant with the requirements of the laws "On Purification of Power" and "On Preventing Corruption."

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the chairman of the Selection Committee Kateryna Koval.

According to her, the Selection Committee prepared a letter to Symonenko to confirm Klymenko’s compliance with these requirements.

The letter was sent on July 21.

The Selection Committee also asks Symonenko to confirm the possibility of Andrii Syniuk taking the post of the deputy head of the SACPO in accordance with the requirements of these laws.

After receiving confirmations, the Selection Committee will submit to the head of the PGO a corresponding submission on the appointment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Committee for the Selection of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office recommends that the Prosecutor General appoint Oleksandr Klymenko as the head of the SACPO.

The Selection Committee also recommends the appointment of the Prosecutor of the PGO Andrii Syniuk as the deputy head of the SACPO.