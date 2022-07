A famous Ukrainian singer, the wife of businessman Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy, Yuliia Dumanska, told how she was taking her children out of Ukraine after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Abroad, the singer even had an incident with Russians.

Yuliia Dumanska talked about this in an interview with Slava+.

Thus, Dumanska first went by car with her children to friends in France. The road lasted almost a day and a half.

A few weeks later, in France, the star and her children were robbed at night when everyone was sleeping. €5,000 and a precious watch were stolen from Yuliia. Then she decided to move to Cyprus.

"Everything was great in Cyprus, but there was one minus: Cyprus is loyal to muscovites. They are there at every step. And when you read that they are killing children in your country, and here they are walking next to you on the playground and “chto-ing/kak-ing” (saying “what/how?” in a russian manner – Ed.), it is not very good. In such situations, I simply took the children and went to another place", – says Yuliia.

However, one day a girl approached her daughter and asked in Russian to play with her. Dumanska’s daughter knows that those who speak Russian are Russians, so she refused to play with her. To this, the mother of the Russian girl said that this is wrong because the children are not in politics.

Yuliia Dumanska had to intervene in the situation; she explained the case to the Russian woman in an accessible way, given the atrocities and murders caused by orcs in Ukraine.

In addition, Dumanska said that during their stay in Cyprus, there was a car race of Russians with flags. Then she, together with an unknown Ukrainian woman, took stones and started throwing them at their column of cars.

We should note that Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy, as a father of many children, could also go abroad but decided to stay. In his opinion, in such a difficult time for the country, everyone should help as much as they can.

"Some cannot and do not know how to fight, but they know how to earn money, pay taxes, and employ other people. Everyone has their own front. We are like those ants: everyone has to bring his part to win, so we have to stay and help. And those who left, this is on their conscience", – added Kozlovskyy.