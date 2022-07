Cabinet, As Part Of PSO, Extends Naftogaz Trading's Obligation To Supply Gas To Thermal Utilities At UAH 7,420

The Cabinet of Ministers, as part of the Regulation on the Public Service Obligations (PSO), extended the obligation of Naftogaz Trading LLC to supply gas to thermal utilities for heating and hot water supply at a price of UAH 7,420 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT, excluding the tariff for transportation services and the factor applied when ordering capacity a day ahead) until April 2023.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Active preparations for the heating season continue. A decision was made according to which Naftogaz will continue to supply gas to heat producers at UAH 7.40 per cubic meter. That is, the price remains unchanged for all thermal utilities, and this allows the local authorities not to raise tariffs for heat, no for hot water," he wrote.

According to Shmyhal, the fixed price for gas remains until March 31, 2023.

According to the notification of the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, the government approved the Regulation on imposing special obligations on natural gas market entities regarding the specifics of natural gas supply to thermal energy producers (PSO).

This will ensure price stability in the field of heat supply during the 2022/2023 heating season.

In particular, the Regulation on PSO:

- guarantees the supply of natural gas to heat energy producers, in particular, associations of co-owners of multi-apartment buildings, housing and construction cooperatives, managers of multi-apartment buildings, from August 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023;

- provides for fixed prices of natural gas for thermal energy producers at the price level applied as of February 24, 2022;

- creates favorable conditions for the calculations of heat generators for consumed natural gas (final payments 45 days after gas supply).

In particular, the price of gas for the provision of services for the supply of thermal energy and hot water to the population will remain at the level of UAH 7,420 per 1,000 cubic meters with VAT, for budget institutions - UAH 16,390 per 1,000 cubic meters with VAT.

Also, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development will agree on fixed volumes of natural gas for thermal energy producers for the period from August 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers, as part of the PSO, obliged Naftogaz Trading to supply gas to thermal utilities for hot water supply at UAH 7,420 per 1,000 cubic meters from June 1 to July 31.