Invaders Fail Combat Reconnaissance Near Village Of Udy Of Kharkiv Region - AFU

The Russian invaders failed the combat reconnaissance near ​​the village of Udy of Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Siversk direction, units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out enhanced protection of the section of the Ukrainian-Russian border.

The enemy fired mortars and artillery at the Mykolaivka settlement of Chernihiv region and the settlements of Zarutske, Zhuravka, Bilopillia, and Iskryskivshchyna of Sumy region.

Enemy units continue conducting aerial reconnaissance.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations in order to hold the occupied lines.

The enemy carried out shelling from artillery of various calibers, particularly in the vicinity of Ruski Tyshky and Cherkaski Tyshky, Pytomnyk, Borschova, Ruska Lozova, and Chuhuyev.

"The enemy's combat reconnaissance in the area of ​​the settlement of Udy completely failed. The invaders suffered losses and withdrew," the Armed Forces said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the 145th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the invaders were unable to form an offensive on Slovyansk of Donetsk region.

The invaders also failed to conduct reconnaissance in Kharkiv region.