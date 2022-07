In the first half of 2022, egg exports decreased by 42% year over year to 228 million eggs.

The Poultry Breeders Union association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the association, the export of edible eggs since the beginning of the year amounted to 228 million. This is 42% less than in the same period last year. The decrease in exports is due to Russia's military aggression, due to the occupation of territories and the destruction of production facilities, which made their production decrease. Blocking of sea transportation and rise in the cost of logistics have a negative impact on the volumes and financial performance of exporters," the report says.

According to the report, the largest importers of Ukrainian eggs are the EU countries, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the export of eggs and egg products decreased by 51.8% or USD 59.860 million year over year to USD 55.750 million, while imports increased by 10.5% or USD 1.100 million to USD 11.602 million.