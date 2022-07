Invaders Fired At About 20 Settlements To Hold Positions In South - AFU

In the south, the enemy fired at about 20 settlements in order to hold the occupied lines.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on holding occupied lines and preventing the offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In order to constrain the actions of the Ukrainian troops, the enemy fired from cannon artillery in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Dolyna, Luparevo, Nova Zoria, Novohryhorivka, Liubomyrivka, Osokorivka, Olhyne, Velyka Kostromka, Karierne, Ternovka, Poliana, Kyselivka, Pervomayskoye, Pokrovske, Ukrainka and Prybuzke.

Also, the Russian military launched air strikes near Zarechne.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, in readiness for missile strikes against targets on the territory of Ukraine, the enemy continues to hold a carrier of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type.

Ukrainian aviation and rocket and artillery units continue to fire at ammunition depots, accumulations of manpower and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders are trying to regain their lost positions in southern Ukraine.

In the south, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not stop and continue to bomb Russian command posts.