Invaders May Attack Zaporizhzhia To Try To Encircle AFU - Deputy Defense Minister Maliar

The Russian occupation troops have been reinforced by five battalion tactical groups (BTGs) and may be preparing to attack Zaporizhzhia, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said. It is reported by RBC-Ukraine on Thursday, July 7.

"On the Zaporizhzhia and Novopavlivske directions, it is not excluded that the enemy will carry out an offensive against Zaporizhzhia or make a detour in the direction of Velyka Novoselivka — Pokrovske in order to encircle our units," Maliar said.

The Deputy Minister of Defense indicated that the invaders are reinforcing the Zaporizhzhia direction with at least five BTGs. Open sources report that one BTG includes 600-800 soldiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of July 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not give the troops of the Russian Federation the opportunity to tie down their actions in four directions.

Also, the invaders are trying to storm the Sloviyansk and Kharkiv directions.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for a counterattack on Kherson.