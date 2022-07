“Don’t let Putin’s war in Ukraine fade from the headlines. That’s what he’s hoping for,” Andres Oppenheimer, a reputable columnist for The Miami Herald, urges in his editorial column. This is stated in an information message, the text of which is posted on the official page of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine on Telegram.

“Russia’s dictator Vladimir Putin is banking on the West’s short attention span. If Putin gets his way, we will soon forget about his unjustified invasion of a democratic neighboring nation, Western governments will slow their weapons shipments to Ukraine and Russia will be able to take over the whole country,” writes Andres Oppenheimer.

At the same time, the American observer calls for solidarity campaigns with Ukraine in order to put pressure on local governments and organizations so that Ukraine remains in the foreground. As an example, he cites the initiative of Isabel Diaz Ayuso, president of the Madrid Community, who rules over the greater Madrid area. She launched a charity drive for Ukraine because public attention was drifting away from the war.