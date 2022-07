CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group in the Bundestag supports the transfer of "all necessary weapons" to Ukraine, incl

The CDU / CSU Parliamentary Group in the Bundestag supports the supply of all necessary weapons to Ukraine to protect it from Russian aggression.

This was stated in a comment to the Guildhall news agency made by a member of the German Bundestag, speaker of the CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group on international politics, Jürgen Hart.

“The CDU/CSU supports the supply of all necessary weapons to Ukraine to strike back against illegal Russian aggression on Ukrainian territory and to protect the Ukrainian population,” the deputy said emphasizing that this includes missile defense systems.

Earlier, in another parliamentary group of the Bundestag, the German Green party, deputy Robin Wagner, said that Germany should supply Ukraine with the necessary heavy weapons, including missile defense systems, to liberate the occupied territories, as well as the Black Sea.

In turn, the head of the Center for Defense Reforms, the coordinator of the interdepartmental platform for counteraction to hybrid threats, which operates within the framework of Ukraine-NATO cooperation, Oleksandr V. Danylyuk told Guildhall that Russia significantly increased the number of missile strikes in June. The guided cruise missiles, which are used by the Russian Armed Forces to strike at military and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, are especially dangerous because they operate at low altitudes and are invisible to the Ukrainian air defense system. For him, the Western countries should transfer F-15e, F-16, or other Western interceptors to Ukraine to effectively counter strikes carried out with the cruise missiles of the Russian Armed Forces.