The Australian government announced the abolition of duties for Ukrainian exports for a year.

The Ministry of Economy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The decision provides for a reduction in the tariff rate from 5% to zero for goods produced in Ukraine. The benefit will be valid for 1 year. The liberalization will not affect excise duties applied to fuel, alcohol and tobacco products - they will continue to be valid for Ukrainian products," the statement says.

According to the statement, in 2021, the volume of exports of Ukrainian goods increased by almost 44% compared to 2020.

"Our country increased the supply of products of the metallurgical complex - 1.9 times (by USD 7.2 million), mechanical engineering - 1.7 times (by USD 5 million), products of the agro-industrial complex and food industry - by 18.6% (by USD 4.3 million).The export of services from Ukraine to Australia also more than doubled,” the statement says.

In January-April 2022, the foreign trade turnover of goods with Australia amounted to USD 95.7 million and increased 2.2 times - mainly due to the increase in imports of goods and services to Ukraine, in particular, gas, fuel and oil products.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Australia has been providing our country with comprehensive support. These are large volumes of humanitarian assistance, the supply of weapons necessary for Ukraine, as well as trade measures to put pressure on countries that support armed aggression against our state. Thus, Australia has introduced a 35% duty on all goods from Russia and Belarus in addition to the already existing duties and banned the import of Russian oil, oil products, natural gas, coal and other energy carriers. The abolition of duties for Ukraine will open up new opportunities for Ukrainian exporters, increase trade between the countries and strengthen mutually beneficial partnerships," the statement notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 4, the abolition of European Union duties on all Ukrainian exports for 1 year came into force.