AFU Repulse Assaults Of Invaders Near ​​​​Novoluhanske And Spirne Of Donetsk Region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assaults of the invaders near ​​Novoluhanske and Spirne settlements of Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from artillery of various calibers near Berestove, Bilohorivka, Travneve, Shumy and New York.

The enemy inflicted an airstrike in the area of ​​Vuhlehirska TPP.

"With the support of artillery, it conducted assault operations in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Novoluhanske, had no success, retreated. Our soldiers stopped the enemy offensive in the area of Spirne and repelled the attack near Vershyna," the General Staff noted.

The invaders suffered significant damage, their forces were driven back.

The enemy is trying to regroup.

The invaders are advancing near Luhanske, the fighting continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military is storming the Novoluhanske district and resumed the assault on Spirne in the Bakhmut direction of Donetsk region.

The enemy is storming near Mazanivka in the Sloviansk in Donetsk region.