Reports on the course of military operations and movements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine partly disrupt the plans and actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as it was in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote about this on Facebook on Saturday, June 25.

Maliar stated that it is impossible to speak publicly about the withdrawal or entry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the settlement, since this harms the work of the military and takes away precious time from them, during which they could still implement their military plans and maneuvers in the conditions of non-publicity of the course of the military operation. Simultaneously with the exit from or entry into the city, several tasks are being implemented in parallel, and for their implementation it is important to do everything in conditions of information silence, the Deputy Minister of Defense pointed out.

“All that can be said at this moment is said by official sources: the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense (we are always coordinated informationally). Public demonstration by civilians of awareness of the course of military operations and reporting this on social networks to the official statements of the General Staff partly disrupts military operations - as it was yesterday and the day before yesterday in Sievierodonetsk, when they simply didn’t let the Armed Forces of Ukraine complete what was planned," Maliar stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 23, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai said that he did not rule out the withdrawal of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the territory of Sievierodonetsk to new and more fortified positions.

Also on June 24, Haidai said that the Ukrainian military would have to withdraw from Sievierodonetsk, as the death toll rises in the broken positions.

On June 24, the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Motuzianyk said that the possible withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, is a closed issue and the competence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.