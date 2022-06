In the next week, the Russians will be attacking vicinity of Lysychansk, they will need protracted battles to

Russian troops may be attacking the vicinity of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, in the coming week.

That follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

So, it is reported that now the Russian troops are successfully advancing towards Lysychansk from the south. The Institute noted that this Russian offensive is a clear setback for the Ukrainian defense in the Sievierodonetsk-Lysychansk area.

It is clarified that the Russians will probably need further protracted battles with Ukrainian forces, similar to the blockade battles in Mariupol and Sievierodonetsk, to capture Lysychansk.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the morning of the 118th day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the military held their positions after the attack of Russian invaders near Sievierodonetsk. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an enemy assault near Sloviyansk.

In the meantime, the Russian occupation forces have accumulated a sufficient number of reserves and are launching a large-scale offensive against Luhansk region.

Earlier, on June 20, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost the village of Metiolkine near Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region.

On June 18, Haidai said that the Russian invaders had pulled up all the reserves and were preparing a large-scale offensive in Luhansk region.