The Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company LLC has concentrated 97.6% of the natural gas supply market to the population.

Yurii Vitrenko, the chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine, stated this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, as of June 21, the company supplies natural gas to 12.4 million domestic natural gas consumers (97.6% of the market).

As of January 1, 2022, the company supplied natural gas to 1.9 million domestic natural gas consumers (15.1%), and as of January 1, 2021 - 1 million domestic consumers (7.94%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 8.8 million households that received natural gas from the Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company as part of the supply of "last resort" have been included in the company's register since May and will receive natural gas at a price of UAH 7.96 per cubic meter (including VAT).

The Antimonopoly Committee states that the Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company LLC will have structural signs of a monopoly (dominant) position in the natural gas supply market to the population in 2 months if during this period a significant number of consumers who receive natural gas from the company as part of the supply of "last resort" do not choose another supplier.