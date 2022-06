Stopping the procurement of Russian natural gas through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline is reasonable if it is agreed at the European level.

Fabian Molina, a Swiss politician of the Social Democratic Party (SP) and a member of the National Council, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, stated this in a commentary to Guildhall.

"The Social Democratic Party of Switzerland is shocked by the ongoing brutal and aggressive war in Ukraine and has effectively campaigned since the invasion began for Switzerland to adopt EU sanctions. In addition, we made proposals for additional sanctions - freezing accounts (accounts of Russian individuals and legal entities included in the EU sanctions list - ed.), as well as a ban on trade in Russian natural gas and oil in Switzerland," the politician said.

"Back in 2021, the national adviser of the Social Democratic Party, Jon Pult, called on Switzerland to abandon natural gas purchases through Nord Stream 2. It is absolutely clear that Switzerland must get rid of the use of fossil fuels as soon as possible. At the same time, the refusal of natural gas from Nord Stream 1 is reasonable if it is agreed at the European level," the member of the Swiss parliament summed up.

Earlier, the head of the Center for Defense Reforms, coordinator of the interdepartmental platform for countering hybrid threats, which carries out its activities within the framework of Ukraine-NATO cooperation, Oleksandr V. Danyliuk said that Europe can at any time abandon natural gas pipelines bypassing Ukraine. He stressed that the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline should be immediately stopped until the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, this will also guarantee that the Russian Federation will not stop natural gas supplies through Ukraine.

In turn, the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action said that nationwide efforts are needed to achieve Germany's energy independence from natural gas supplies from Russia, both at the level of the federal government and local authorities, and at the level of private companies and households. According to the ministry, in 2024, the level of Russian gas consumption by Germany can be reduced to 10%.

Earlier, in the German Bundestag, the head of the defense committee, parliament member from the Free Democratic Party Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann called for the shutdown of the Russian Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and minimizing dependence on Russian energy resources.