Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak addressed the partner countries on the eve of the third meeting of the heads of defense departments of more than 40 countries and noted that each of the participants in the meeting should imagine a world in which Russia won.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Each participant in the Rammstein format should close their eyes and imagine a world in which Russia has won. Morning missiles to croissants, night sirens to lullabies, the disappearance of cities with a thousand-year history. This world will become a reality if maintain the current pace of arms supply. We are waiting for a decision," he wrote.

The third meeting of the Contact Group has been announced for June 15 in Brussels (Belgium). The participants will discuss further military assistance to Ukraine.

The meeting will be held at the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) under the leadership of the head of the U.S. Department of Defense Lloyd Austin.

The talks will begin at 05:00 p.m. with an opening speech by the head of the Pentagon.

And following the meeting, Austin and the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, will give a press conference.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Podoliak published a list of weapons needed by Ukraine to defeat Russia: 1,000 155 mm howitzers, 300 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 500 tanks and 2,000 armored vehicles to end the war with Russia.