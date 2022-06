The enemy reinforced the units of troops on the border with Ukraine, transferring two battalion tactical groups (BTG) from the airborne troops.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning report on Tuesday, June 14.

"In the Siversk direction, the enemy reinforced units from the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District, which is involved in covering the Russian-Ukrainian border in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, with two battalion tactical groups from the airborne troops," the report says.

At the same time, the aggressor fired artillery at the positions of the defense forces in the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. It also conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAV in the area of ​​​​the village of Seredyna Buda, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting positional defense and preventing further advancement of units of the Defense Forces to the state border. The invaders carried out a fiery defeat, in particular, they used army aviation, in the areas of the settlements of Rubizhne, Ruska Lozova, Bairak, and Dementiyivka.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy is concentrating his main efforts on attempts to establish complete control over the settlement of Bohorodychne and create conditions for the development of an offensive against Sloviyansk. The enemy uses artillery near Dubrovne, Karnaukhovka, Nova Dmytrivka, and Vernopillia.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders are regrouping troops in order to develop an offensive in the Lyman-Raihorodok and Yampil-Siversk directions.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy reinforced the grouping by moving to the area of the settlements Kreminna-Rubizhne up to two battalion tactical groups. With the support of artillery, he conducts assault operations in the city of Sievierodonetsk, trying to gain a foothold in the central part of the city.

In the Bakhmut direction, the aggressor is firing artillery at the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Vidrodzhennia, Novoluhanske, and Bakhmut. It has a partial success, is fixed in the village of Vidrodzhennia. The enemy also continues to conduct assault operations in the direction of the Vidrodzhennia-Vershyna.

On the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations. It increased the use of aviation and artillery to tie down our troops.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the invaders are concentrating their main efforts on maintaining the occupied lines and preventing counteroffensive actions by our troops.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the enemy carried out mining on the coast of the Inhulets River along the line of Davydiv Brid-Kalynivske.

In the Mykolayiv direction, in the areas of the settlements of Stanyslav, Tomina Balka, Opytne, Kherson region, the enemy deployed two jet batteries and one battery of cannon artillery.

In readiness for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea are five carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type.

The enemy continues to suffer losses in manpower and equipment. In order to solve the problem of restoring damaged weapons and equipment, about 30 mobile brigades operate in Belgorod, Voronezh, and Rostov oblasts, as well as in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

As earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the units of the invaders were able to capture the center of Sievierodonetsk.

Also, the Russian occupation troops destroyed all three bridges across the Siverskyi Donets River, which connected Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, with the territory controlled by Ukraine. The evacuation of the city's residents and the delivery of humanitarian aid proved impossible.