U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, on behalf of the United States of America, expressed his desire for a more peaceful, open future for the people of the Russian Federation on the occasion of the national holiday - Russia Day.

This is stated in the appeal of the head of the American foreign policy department, the text of which is posted on the official portal of the U.S. Department of State.

This information was distributed on its official page on the Telegram social network by the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

“The citizens of Russia, like all people, deserve to live without repression and be able to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms without fear of persecution… Unfortunately, this is not the reality in modern Russia, where the Kremlin has stepped up repression against civil society and independent Media: "Too many Russian citizens are behind bars for the 'crime' of telling the truth to the authorities about their government's actions. This internal repression is taking place when the Kremlin wages an unprovoked and unjustified war against a sovereign neighboring state," Anthony Blinken said in his address to the Russians.