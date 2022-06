Biden Says Zelenskyy Ignored His Warnings About Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine – Bloomberg

President of the United States Joseph Biden said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ignored his warnings about a Russian invasion in February 2022. Biden said this during a political fundraiser in Los Angeles, reports Bloomberg.

So, Biden said that Zelenskyy did not want to hear about the invasion being prepared by Russia.

“I know a lot of people thought I might be exaggerating, but I knew and we had evidence to confirm that he was going to cross the border. There was no doubt. And Zelenskyy didn’t want to hear it, and a lot of people didn’t," Biden said.

Biden also noted that the possibility of a full-scale invasion by Russian President Vladimir Putin might have seemed far-fetched, saying, "I understand why they didn't want to hear that."

In addition, Biden accused Putin of "trying to destroy not only the nation, but also the culture" of Ukraine, stressing that the Russian leader considers the capital Kyiv "the residence of Mother Russia."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Biden approved the transfer of multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine.

Earlier, Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "an attempt to wipe the culture and identity of the Ukrainian people from the face of the earth."