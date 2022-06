Russia May Launch Offensive On Mykolaiv And Zaporizhzhia In Coming Months - Kim

The Russian occupiers in the coming months may attempt an attack on Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia. Head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitalii Kim said this in an interview with Reuters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kim said that at the moment there is no data on the regrouping of the Russians, but in the coming months they can attack Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia.

"In the coming months, I think they have some opportunities to advance on Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv. But so far we do not see any regrouping or large armies to attack," Kim said.

He noted that while things are moving very slowly at the moment, "the situation could develop very quickly."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 7, the Russians again shelled Mykolaiv and the region, wounding 13 people.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Administration, Vitalii Kim, called on residents of the region and Mykolaiv to wait a few weeks to return to the region. The Russian occupiers intensified shelling of the south of the country.

Meanwhile, the occupying authorities of Zaporizhzhia region wants to hold a referendum on joining the Russian Federation this year.