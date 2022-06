Turkey Will Give Bayraktar Free Of Charge, For Which Lithuanian Residents Raised EUR 5 Million

The Turkish company Baykar Makina has decided to donate a Bayraktar TB2 attack unmanned aerial vehicle to Lithuania free of charge. Earlier, Lithuanian residents, on the initiative of journalist Andrius Tapinas, raised EUR 5 million in a few days to buy a drone for Ukraine.

This is stated in a message published on the company's official Facebook page.

“The people of Lithuania have honorably raised funds to buy a Bayraktar TB2 for Ukraine.

Upon learning this, Baykar will gift a Bayraktar TB2 to Lithuania free of charge and asks those funds go to Ukraine for humanitarian aid,” it was reported.

Lithuanian journalist Andrius Tapinas, who organized a campaign to raise funds for the purchase of a drone for the Ukrainian military, wrote on his Facebook page that the collected EUR 5 million will still be transferred to help Ukraine.

Thus, EUR 1.5 million will be transferred to the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense in order to purchase ammunition for the drone.

And the remaining EUR 4.4 million will be used for humanitarian, defense and logistic help for Ukraine.

“Next week we will sit down to discuss options with experts, but since this is all your money, you will need to do a national survey and decide together,” Tapinas wrote.

Tapinas organized a campaign to raise funds for the purchase of an attack drone for Ukraine on May 25. The goal was to raise EUR 5 million.

We will remind, on May 29, Tapinas said that the Lithuanians transferred the funds necessary for the purchase of Bayraktar.

We also reported that Russian propagandists have already reported the destruction of the Bayraktar drone, despite the fact that it has not even been handed over to Lithuania, which will then send it to Ukraine.