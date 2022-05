The ICU company claims that the statements of member of the Ukrainian Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk regarding the founder of the company Makar Paseniuk are worthless.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by ICU.

"Makar Paseniuk did not and has nothing to do with the events from the story told be Viktor Medvedchuk. The only agreement that Makar Paseniuk worked on for Petro Poroshenko during his presidency was a joint mandate with Rothschild to sell Roshen with the subsequent transfer of Roshen to the management of Rothschild Trust in 2016. Paseniuk's participation in the structuring of this agreement took place within the framework of market professional relationships on a commercial basis," the company said.

It is specified that speculation regarding the presence of some kind of feigned inextricable connection between Paseniuk and Poroshenko gained popularity in 2015-2019 as part of a targeted smear campaign.

Makar Paseniuk denied and continues to deny the existence of such a connection and any informational manipulations associated with it.

"Unconfirmed in any way mention of Paseniuk's name in the context of any other agreements that are associated with Poroshenko during his presidency, except for the agreement with Roshen, we consider nothing more than collateral damage to a targeted smear campaign," the ICU concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Medvedchuk testified against Poroshenko.

Medvedchuk claims that ICU founder Makar Paseniuk, ex-MP of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc Ihor Kononenko, ex-head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasil Hrytsak, ex-head of the NBU Valeriya Hontareva and ex-Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Volodymyr Demchyshyn are accomplices in the crimes of the former president Petro Poroshenko.