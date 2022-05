The Russian military and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are fighting near Toshkivka of Luhansk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the direction of the settlement of Sievierodonetsk, but had no success, suffered losses and was forced to retreat.

"The enemy is conducting military operations near ​​​​the settlement of Toshkivka," the General Staff reports.

In the Bakhmut direction, with the support of artillery and mortars, the invaders carried out offensive operations near ​​​​the settlement of Vyskryva, at the same time they tried to improve the tactical position of their units near Volodymyrivka and Vasylivka.

The Russian military suffered losses near the settlement of Oleksandropillia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces defeated 50% of the rifle battalion of Russian troops near ​​Oleksandrivka of Kherson region, after which the invaders transferred reinforcements of 260 soldiers from the Kharkiv direction to the area.

The Ukrainian military repelled 14 attacks by invaders in Donbas. The Russians lost 8 tanks and a drone.