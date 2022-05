Electricity From Ukraine Can Replace 17% Of Russian Natural Gas Exported To EU - Energy Ministry

Electricity from Ukraine can replace about 17% of Russian natural gas exported to the European Union.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, during the 25th Gazterm-2022 Conference, which takes place on May 16-17 in Poland, Ukraine provided its proposals for the REpowerEU strategy, which provide for practical steps to use the export capacities of the Ukrainian power system.

"The new REpowerEU strategy should provide clear solutions in three aspects: how to replace Russian energy, how to end Russian control over energy assets in Europe and how to ensure that such a situation does not happen again," Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolesnyk is quoted in the statement.

According to him, Ukraine can also help European countries get rid of dependence on Russian energy resources thanks to the export of electricity.

"According to our estimates, electricity from Ukraine can replace about 17% of Russian natural gas exported to the EU," Kolesnyk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, Ukraine lost the possibility of natural gas transit through the Sokhranovka gas metering station due to force majeure.

In 2021, Ukraine reduced natural gas transit through its natural gas transmission system to Europe by 25.4% to 41.6 billion cubic meters compared to 2020, natural gas transportation from Europe to Ukraine - 6 times to 2.6 billion cubic meters.

On March 16, Ukraine became a member of the "energy European Union," fully synchronized with the ENTSO-E energy network of continental Europe.