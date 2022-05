McDonald's on Monday, May 16, announced a decision to withdraw from the Russian market. All 850 restaurants of the American fast food chain will be sold. This was reported by the Associated Press.

Thus, it is reported that the company calls the humanitarian crisis caused by the war the reason for its decision. Maintaining business in Russia "no longer meets the valueі of McDonald's."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early March, McDonald's temporarily closed its restaurants in Russia due to military aggression against Ukraine. At the same time, the network management did not dismiss employees and retained the payment of salaries.

According to media reports, McDonald's in Ukraine will not resume the work of restaurants until the threat of shelling disappears.

McDonald's decided to temporarily stop the work of its establishments in the cities of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country.

We also reported that the Ukrainian division of McDonald's began to provide its products to local councils for further distribution to those in need.