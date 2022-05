Azovstal Defenders Trying To Counterattack Russians In Mariupol, Adviser To City Mayor

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who continue to hold the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, are making attempts to counterattack the invaders, despite the high risk to their own lives.

This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko on his Telegram channel.

According to him, on Wednesday, May 11, Russian troops did not try to storm Azovstal on the ground. Russian troops here continue to block the main exits from the underground communications system of the plant, where the Ukrainian military has strengthened.

He noted that the biggest problem for the defenders of Azovstal is unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russians.

Their elimination, Andriushchenko believes, would make it possible to significantly alleviate the position of the Ukrainian military at Azovstal.

He also showed a short video taken by a drone over the territory of the plant.

As earlier reported, the heroic defense of Mariupol from Russian troops has been going on since the first days of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

Despite the fact that the invaders control the entire territory of the city, Ukrainian military units have fortified themselves in the Azovstal underground communications complex and continue to repulse the Russian troops.

On Monday, May 9, Russian troops attempted to storm Azovstal. The invaders received information from one of the employees of the plant, who showed them the location of the exits from the dungeons.

We also wrote that the fighters of the Azov regiment showed the conditions in which the seriously wounded Ukrainian military were forced to stay in the basements of Azovstal.

Earlier, a representative of the Azov regiment, Vitalii Barabash, on behalf of Ukrainian Jews, turned to the Israeli authorities with a request for help in evacuating Azovstal.

In addition, yesterday evening, Vice Prime Minister / Temporarily occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that Ukraine had offered Russia unprecedented conditions for the evacuation of Ukrainian military personnel from Azovstal.