Peskov Said That Putin Does Not Plan To Introduce Martial Law In RF Against Backdrop Of War Against Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to introduce martial law in the Russian Federation against the background of the war against Ukraine. This was announced by Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, writes TASS.

Peskov said that they do not plan to introduce martial law in the country.

Peskov also denied the assumption of the former adviser to the head of state Sergei Glazyev about a coup d'état allegedly planned in Russia.

In addition, Putin's spokesman noted that Russia has been the victim of large-scale cyber attacks in recent days. He also called the new "favorite hobby" of the world accusations of the Russian Federation in organizing cyber attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, information appeared in the media that Russian special services could organize a coup d'état to overthrow President Vladimir Putin. The risk of such a development of events for Putin increases with each passing week.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the responsibility for fighting natural fires in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation lies with the regional authorities. According to him, the federal center, for its part, is providing all the necessary assistance.