Mariupol City Council Member Warns That Russians Intend To Use Chemical Weapons Against AFU At Azovstal

In Mariupol, the Russian military plans to use chemical weapons against members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) who continue to hold the territory of the Azovstal steel plant.

This was announced by the member of the Mariupol City Council Oleksandr Lashyn with reference to his own sources.

“Friends, I just got to know - people from Mariupol got in touch - that a big chemical attack on Azovstal is being prepared on the 11th,” Lashyn said.

According to him, the invaders warn the civilians remaining in the city not to go to the streets from tomorrow because of the possible use of chemical weapons by the Russian military.

Recall that at present, almost the entire territory of Mariuopol is under the control of Russian troops and units of the so-called "DPR".

The Ukrainian military, who have been defending the city for more than two months, have been hiding in the basement of the Azovstal plant for the past weeks. The invaders made several attempts to storm, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 11, fighters of the Azov regiment reported that Russian troops dropped an unknown poisonous substance from a drone on civilians and Ukrainian military in Mariupol.

And a few hours before, the representative of the so-called "DPR" Eduard Basurin, on the air of the Russian media, said that the storm of Azovstal would lead to heavy losses, so it was necessary to turn to chemical troops to neutralize the Ukrainian military.

And on April 25, the Main Intelligence Directorate warned that Russian troops had not abandoned the idea of ​​using chemical weapons against Azovstal defenders.