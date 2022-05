The war in Ukraine may end with the freezing of the conflict with the holding of the territories now occupied or the real end of the war with the liberation of the entire Ukrainian territory. In the second case, Vladimir Putin must admit the failure of his "special operation."

John Edward Herbst, former United States Ambassador in Ukraine and the Director of the Eurasia Center Atlantic Council, spoke about this in an interview with hromadske.

"At some point, Putin (or the ruling elite) will have to admit: this "special military operation" was a failure, given the damage caused by the war to both themselves and Russia. But, unfortunately, if this happens, it does not necessarily mean that Russia will go away from the entire territory of Ukraine. This only means consent to a ceasefire and a cessation of the military operation on the scale that we see now," the expert said.

There are two of the most likely scenarios for ending the war, Herbst said. The first is a ceasefire. Then the demarcation line will remain where it is now. Under the control of the Russian Federation will be territories that it did not have until February 23.

The expert says that such an outcome will not force Putin to admit that he was wrong. But in this case, sanctions against Russia will remain.

The second scenario, according to Herbst, is the real end of the war, the cessation of all offensive operations and the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of all Ukraine. Only Crimea can be an exception (decisions about it can be made later).

In this case, the Russian Federation must admit that the invasion of Ukraine was a disaster for it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that the war in the Donbas will end under his presidency.

Among the military of the Russian army, information is disseminated that the term of the so-called "special military operation" is determined until September 2022.