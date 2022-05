Invaders Drop Aerial Bomb On School In Luhansk Region, Where 90 Civilians Were Hiding - Governor Haidai

Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on a school in the village of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, where civilians were hiding from shelling.

Serhii Haidai, Chairman of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the village of Bilohorivka has become a hot spot over the past week, as the invaders are trying to make a breakthrough there.

"Today, Russian killers "fought" with unarmed civilians. The rashists dropped an aerial bomb on a school in which almost the entire village was hiding. Everyone who did not have time to evacuate. After hitting a club, the basement of the school was the only place of salvation, but the Russians took this chance from people," Haidai emphasized.

There were about 90 people in the school.

About 30 people have already been rescued from the rubble, the rescue operation continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 3, the Russian military fired at villages near Rubizhne (Luhansk region), as a result of the shelling, 2 clergymen were killed.