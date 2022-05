Population Evacuation From Tokmak And Vasylivka To Zaporizhzhia Planned On Wednesday - Vereshchuk

On Wednesday, May 4, in the afternoon, it is planned to evacuate citizens from Tokmak and Vasylivka (both Zaporizhzhia region) to Zaporizhzhia.

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, announced this on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today there will also be an evacuation from Tokmak and Vasylivka to Zaporizhzhia," Vereshchuk wrote.

"There will definitely be an evacuation," the official said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 3, buses with more than 100 citizens evacuated on May 1 from the Azovstal metallurgical plant (Mariupol, Donetsk region) arrived in Zaporizhzhia.