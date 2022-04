The Ukrainian military in Donetsk region destroyed the railway bridge over the Siverskyi Donetsk River, which connects the cities of Sloviansk and Lyman.

It is reported by Gromadske TV.

According to available information, the Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up a bridge near the village of Raihorodok. The structure was blown up along with railway cars.

It is noted that now Lyman in Donetsk region was left without railway communication with the rest of Ukraine.

The publication also published a video distributed on social networks, which shows the consequences of the destruction of the bridge.

It is reported that now the city of Lyman is one of the epicenters of the confrontation between the Ukrainian army and the Russian invaders in the Donbas.

The publication also wrote that information about the destruction of the bridge was confirmed to it by the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO).

We will remind, earlier the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops continue to attempt an offensive in the Lyman direction.

The units of the invaders intend to establish control over the key settlements of Luhansk region, so that afterwards attack Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

We also reported that in the Izium area of Kharkiv region, the enemy is building bridges and making pontoon crossings across the Siverskyi Donets River in order to transfer more forces in the direction of Barvinkove and Sloviansk.