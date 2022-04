Ukraine will receive an additional EUR 495 million in grant funds from the World Bank's trust fund.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and World Bank Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe (Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine) Arup Banerji signed changes to the grant agreement, which will be provided to Ukraine from the World Bank Trust Fund as part of the Second Development Policy Loan Program in the field of economic recovery.

As part of this additional agreement, Ukraine will receive additional grants from Norway, Austria and the United States (within one grant) in the amount of EUR 495 million.

The grant will be sent to the general fund of the state budget of Ukraine to ensure priority social, humanitarian spending, health care spending, support for internally displaced persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the trust fund was created by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association, contributions to which have already come from Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Norway, Austria and the United States.