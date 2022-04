10 people were injured due to a missile strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

This is stated in the message of the State Emergency Service (SESU) on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On April 28, at 8:13 p.m., the State Emergency Service in Kyiv received a message about a fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. As a result of enemy shelling, a fire occurred in a 25-story residential building with partial destruction of the 1st and 2nd floors. At 9:25 p.m. the fire was extinguished on a total area of 100 square meters. Search and rescue operations are carried out on the spot. According to preliminary data, 5 people were rescued, 10 people were injured. The information is being specified," it said.

12 units of fire equipment and 98 personnel of the State Emergency Service were involved in the elimination of the consequences.

Earlier on Thursday, the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said that 3 people were hospitalized due to a missile strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military fired at Kyiv on Thursday evening.